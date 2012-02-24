WATCH: A Nike Executive Talks About capitalising On Linsanity

The Wall Street Journal recently caught up with Charles Denson, Nike’s Brand President, and spoke to him about the company’s relationship with Jeremy Lin and how Nike plans to promote the NBA’s newest sensation moving forward.



Denson makes a point to let everybody know that Nike has been with Lin since he entered the NBA (they aren’t just jumping on the bandwagon!), but does seem to have the same reservations as most people. That is, Lin is a very good basketball player, but only time will tell if the brand has staying power.

Here is the video…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.