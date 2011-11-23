Watch A NASCAR Champion Curse Off A TV Reporter Who Tried To Interview Him

After his transmission broke early in Sunday’s Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway, driver Kurt Busch went on an expletive laden rampage at ABC reporter Dr. Jerry Punch.



Little did he know was that the tirade was caught on video.

Kurt and his brother Kyle have been controversial for years in NASCAR; both are very talented drivers but that has often been compromised by their hot headed personalities.

Billionaire Roger Penske owns Kurt’s car and has long been known for not tolerating anything less than professionalism from his drivers. Could this act of disrespect towards a member of the media be the end of Kurt’s tenure with Penske Racing?

Check out the expletive filled video below:

