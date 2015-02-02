Watch a Miss Amazon 2015 loser rip the winner's Crown from her head and throw it on the floor

Peter Farquhar

What happened to world peace?

Brazil’s Miss Amazon contest this year actually descended into real tears and tiaras, when the runner-up ripped the crown from the winner’s head and threw it to the ground:

The runner-up with the grievance is Sheislane Hayalla. We’re not sure of the translation, but you can expect the words – and finger – pointed at winner Carolina Toledo weren’t encouraging.

The stoush went down on Friday night at a convention centre in Manaus, the Amazon’s largest city.

Hayalla faced the media the following day and could only offer this as an explanation for her behaviour:

“Money talks in Manaus and I wanted to show the Amazon people money doesn’t talk here. She didn’t deserve the title.

Toledo, who will now represent her state in the Miss Brazil contest, kept a low profile, saying only that “I don’t have words to explain the way I feel.”

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.