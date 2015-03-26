Watch a member of Congress do 'the worst parking job' ever

Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington D.C.’s nonvoting member of Congress, apparently had quite the experience while parking her car on Wednesday.

Roll Call’s gossip blog “Heard on the Hill” obtained footage of Norton struggling to get her car into a parking spot near some Capitol office space, widely missing the lines separating her space from the others.

One anonymous observer claimed she hit the red car next to hers several times.

“Unbelievable. No note or anything!” another anonymous observer says while filming the phenomenon. “And if she leaves it like that, it’s the worst parking job I’ve ever witnessed.”

However, Norton’s office told Roll Call that no damage was done and insisted she actually did leave her number behind.

“After the Congresswoman parked her car, we assessed the cars on either side to see if there was any damage. We could not find any,” a Norton aide told the outlet. “But we left a note with a business card so the congresswoman could be contacted in case we missed any.”

Watch below:

