If you think people look silly riding around on bikes that are too small for them, check out this video of a man in full racing gear taking a spin on what has to be the world’s smallest bike.



It appears to come from Russia, according to Inhabitat.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now take a look at the best (big) bikes from the New York Motorcycle Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.