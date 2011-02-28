WATCH: A Male Cheerleader Nearly Cost Louisville The Game

No. 16 Louisville defeated No. 4 Pittsburgh today, no thanks to its cheerleading team.



Immediately after a Kyle Kuric dunk put the Cardinals up five with half a second to play, a male cheerleader grabbed the ball and chucked it in the air.

In an instant, a once-certain victory was suddenly in jeopardy. Louisville was charged with a technical foul, meaning Pittsburgh got two free throws and the ball. Ashton Gibbs sunk both attempts from the charity stripe, but misfired on a last second three-pointer that would have sent the game into a second overtime and earned the cheerleader a place among sports’ all-time greatest goats.

See for yourself below (via SportsGrid)

