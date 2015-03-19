WATCH: A jumping shark just stole this guy's dinner

This video of a guy doing all the hard work to pull in a fish is weirdly scary. It’s like watching Jaws. You know something bad is going to happen but you can’t look away.

Watching him reel in his catch, the camera focuses down into the sea below the boat. Anticipation builds and just as the fisherman sights what’s on the end of his line… BOOM.

Here’s the moment if you can’t stand the tension:

