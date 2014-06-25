Watch A Huge C-17 Globemaster Come In To Land Four Times In Gusting Winds

A C-17 Globemaster (Photo: Getty Images)

One of the Royal Australian Air Force’s mammoth C-17 Globemaster transport plans appeared to have trouble landing in heavy winds around Richmond air base in New South Wales yesterday.

News Corp Australia reported the story, along with a statement from the RAAF which says it was a routine training mission that saw the plane come in for a total of four landing approaches.

According to the report winds reached speeds as high as 82 kilometres per hour at Sydney airport yesterday, and peaked at 116 kilometres per hour at Wollongong.

