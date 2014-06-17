WATCH: A Hornet Jet Fighter Gets A Final Check Before Being Catapulted From The Deck Of An Aircraft Carrier

A F-18 Hornet strike fighter plane takes off from the deck of USS George Washington. Lee Jong-Geun-Korea-Pool/Getty Images

Here’s a great video, via the Aviationist, of an F/18 Hornet on the deck of aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush.

This video is viewed through the eyes of the deck flight inspector as he does final checks and then clears the jet for a catapult launch.

Hornet’s have been used in Australia by the RAAF since the early 1980s and are due to be replaced by Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighters.

Thanks again to the Aviationist. Follow the Aviationist on Twitter.

