WATCH: A Hockey Player Beats Five Defenders To Score A Goal

Yes, it is hockey, and yes this goal happened when the score was already 5-1, and yes this goal was scored against my beloved Tampa Bay Lightning. But when Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins beats five defenders and the goalie to light the lamp, well, it can’t be ignored.



Malkin wound up with a hat trick and an assist in the 8-1 win.

Here’s the video (via the NHL Network)…



