WATCH: A gross, mysterious sea monster has washed up on an island in Indonesia

Photo: Patasiwa Kumbang Amalatu/ YouTube.

A dead unknown sea animal has been found washed up on an island in Indonesia.

The bloodied creature lay in shallow waters on the shores of Seram Island.

Local man Asrul Tuanakota made the discovery on Tuesday evening.

It is thought to be 15 meters long and 6-7 meters wide.

While local media outlet Beritasatu.com has reported the find is a giant squid, others suspect it could be a whale, or even an elephant.

Domenico Baggio says: “It’s an elephant﻿.”

Solt Chalupa says: “Nah it is just a whale. you can see it’s ‘teeth’ at the beginning that stuff that looks like some filter﻿.”

See it for yourself here.

