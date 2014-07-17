Watch A Dreamliner Manoeuvre Like A Stunt Plane

One of the highlights of this week’s Farnborough Airshow in Britain are the flight demonstrations.

For Boeing, that means putting its newest and biggest version of the Dreamliner in the air.

In preparation for Farnborough, Boeing’s team of test pilots put together a dazzling flight program showing off the capabilities of the 280-seat, $US250 million 787-9.

The routine, see here, will be identical to the one the team performs for the crowds and potential buyers at the show.

The routine shows off the plane’s awesome power and manoeuvrability in a series of high speed banking turns bookended by a near vertical take-off and a touch-and-go landing.

As cool as this demonstration looks, it is unlikely any of the plane’s future passengers will ever get to experience this type of flying.

However, it’s comforting to know that the Dreamliner can power and manoeuvre its way out of trouble with such ease.

The 2014 Farnborough Airshow will run until the end of the week, while the first production Boeing 787-9 will enter service with Air New Zealand later this year.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

