Watch A Deleted Captain America Scene From 'The Avengers'

Marvel creator Stan Lee speaks up to give Captain America some advice.

Photo: Marvel screencap

Earlier this week, we received a look at a deleted opening sequence from “The Avengers.” Now, we’re getting a look at another scene featuring Captain America’s alter ego, Steve Rogers where our superhero reflects over a second lease on life.



We get why the somber clip was removed from the film – too much attention on Roger’s missed years bogs down an otherwise upbeat film. (It’s as if we’re watching a singular “Captain America” sequel rather than an “Avengers” movie.)

However, what makes this worthwhile is a hilarious cameo by Stan Lee.

Spot him at the 2:30 mark below.

The DVD goes on sale September 25.

