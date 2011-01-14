WATCH: A D-League Commercial That Actually Might Convince You To Watch Games

As an NBA junkie who is perfectly satisfied watching the first quarter of a mid-season Raptors-Kings game (and on a lonely summer night, when basketball season seams light years away, can even be caught tuning into the Liberty), even I can’t bring myself to watch the D-League.



But after seeing this commercial, I might just DVR the next Fort Wayne Mud Ants vs. Maine Red Claws game.



What do you think?

(via TrueHoop)

