WATCH: A Cop Facing Criminal Charges For Stealing Sandwiches From The Station Communal Fridge

A mystery thief was cleaning out the fridge at the police station in Deer Park near Houston, Texas taking sandwiches and energy drinks police officers brought in.



After 60 pounds of deer sausage a cop had stored in the freezer disappeared, the station staged a sting operation installing hidden cameras in the kitchen.

It turned out that the culprit was one of their own – Officer Kevin Yan, who is now facing criminal charges for swiping his fellow officers’ food.

Watch the full report below.



