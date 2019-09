Below you’ll find a Russian commercial where bunch of models surprise guys in an elevator by stripping down and dancing.



What are they selling?

Nokia’s new Windows Phone, the Lumia 900. But of course, you won’t find that out until the end.

Thanks to Brian S. Hall and Philip Elmer-DeWitt for spotting this.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.