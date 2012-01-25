WATCH: A Bunch Of Norwegians In Plastic Bubbles Play Soccer And Bounce Around Like Idiots

We’re not sure if Norwegian television producers were simply bored or actually thought this was an idea that could take off, but they came up with something called “bubble football.”



Although we don’t understand a word in this video (via Dirty Tackle), the game seems to be just like soccer, if all the players were bubble boys and they were allowed to bump into each other throughout the match.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

