Recently, a nasty brawl broke out involving the Georgetown basketball team during their tour of China. And now, a game between a club from China and a club from Australia ended in a chair-throwing melee. This incident apparently occurred one day after another near-brawl between a Chinese club and a team from the United States.





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.