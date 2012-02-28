WATCH: A Bizarre Crash Just Lit The Track On Fire At Daytona

The rain delayed Daytona 500 just took a crazy turn.



After complaining about a vibration, CART Champion, Indy 500 winner, and Monaco Grand Prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya had a massive failure in the rear end of his car under caution.

It appears the axle seized and the car veered to the wall, right into a jet dryer full of nearly 200 gallons of fuel.

The track literally ignited and Montoya’s car was demolished. Montoya and the safety workers walked away from the crash, which put the race under a red flag.

Take a look below (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.