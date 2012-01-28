WATCH: A 70-Foot Buzzer-Beater Sent A Euroleague Game Into Overtime

The Euroleague, a World Cup-like basketball tournament for the best basketball teams in Europe, is underway, and the Greek club Olympiacos provided a highlight that translates into any language.



After Turkey’s GS Medical Park sank a free throw for a three point lead with just two seconds remaining, Olympiacos inbounded the ball and sank a game-tying three-pointer from about 70 feet away. Unfortunately for Olympiacos, they would go on to lose the game in overtime.

It is worth noting that Matt Howard, who led the Butler Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Championship games, is listed on the Olympiacos roster, but did not play in this game (note: as pointed out in the comments, Howard was recently released by Olypiacos).

Here is the video…



