Watch A 550-Pound Bomb From World War II Explode In The Middle Of Munich

A bomb from the World War II era that was discovered Monday night by workers at a demolition site had to be exploded because it couldn’t be diffused, Reuters reported Wednesday.



While there are “tens of thousands of unexploded munitions” throughout Germany, this one had to be exploded because of concerns about its stability, Gawker reported Wednesday.

“Unexploded bombs are becoming more dangerous by the day through material fatigue as a result of ageing and through erosion of safety elements in the trigger mechanisms,” a former bomb disposal chief told Spiegel Online last year.

Watch the entire bomb explosion, which caused hundreds of Munich residents to be evacuated from the centre of the city:

