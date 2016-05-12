Amazing 360-degree video from inside North Korea's first Workers' Party session in 36 years

North Korea held its first Workers’ Party congressional session in 36 years, and invited members of the Western press to cover it. This was an exceptionally rare opportunity for anyone outside of the normally secretive country to enter and see its leader, Kim Jong Un outline his plans for the country.

The BBC got in trouble during their stay for “distorting facts” in their coverage of the event.

The AP was able to take a snippet of 360-degree video from within the building where North Korea’s congressional session was taking place. The clip is short, and it’s impossible to decipher what’s being said, but having any video of the session at all is incredible.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.