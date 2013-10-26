Watch A $US330,000 Ferrari Eviscerate 5 Sets Of Tires On The Track

Chances are you’ll never get to drive the $US330,000 Ferrari F12berlinetta. But if you have to settle for watching the supercar on your computer screen, this is the best way to do it.

The video review by /DRIVE stars Chris Harris, who was given the F12, along with four extra sets of tires to burn through on the track.

Harris takes a few minutes to go over the pros and cons of the supercar (mostly pros), then gets down to driving.

The F12berlinetta has a V12 engine that pumps out more than 700 horsepower and offers top of the line handling. That means Harris can drift through turns at 98 mph.

The car is beautiful. The drifting is beautiful. Even the seaside track (the Anglesey Circuit, in Wales) is beautiful.

You can jump to the 5:00 mark if you want to cut to the driving (and the 8:00 mark for more drifting), but the entire 13-minute video is worth watching.

Enjoy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

