Watch A 3-Year Old Sing The Notre Dame Fight Song

Why? Because it is arguably the most famous fight song in the country (although I will concede that Michigan fans might disagree). And because unfortunately we have to cover a lot of news around here about bad things happening to kids, and this is a nice change of pace.
Besides, even USC fans will find this adorable. OK, maybe not USC fans. But everybody else will…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.