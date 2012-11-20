In Twinkies Commercial From 1970, Humans Conquer Space But Not Casual Sexism

Junk food lovers everywhere are mourning last week’s sad news of the closing of Hostess. After 82 years of making Twinkies, Ho-Hos, and Wonder Bread, the company is now bankrupt.



The company also had a history of weird ads.

Released in 1970, the commercial has a space theme, complete with “Forbidden Planet”-like music and floating Twinkies. Hostess also managed to slip some casual sexism into the spot. “Every space man knows you just gotta have Hostess Twinkles along. Even space girls know it”:



