Watch your favourite '90s TV shows for free with this nifty website

From “Hey Arnold!” to “Rocket Power,” there’s no better way to get your nostalgia fix than by tuning in to some classic 90s TV shows.

Luckily, a delightful little website called My 90s TV makes it incredibly easy to revisit your old favourite shows, and it even includes commercials that aired back then to give you the full experience. And since fancy LCD screens didn’t exist back then, everything is presented in an old glass flatscreen TV.

You can tailor the programming to your liking with the website’s filter, which lets you check and uncheck categories ranging from cartoons and kids all the way to soaps and game shows.

To further fine-tune what you’re watching, you can also pick an individual year, and My 90s TV always tells you what you’re watching at the bottom of the screen. When you’re ready to sit back and start watching, you can press the “F” key to go “fullscreen,” which basically just re-formats the old television set to play nicely with your own computer screen.

My 90s TV pulls all of its content from YouTube, and you can press “Y” to jump over to YouTube to watch instead (perfect for if you’d rather not watch through the virtual old TV set).

And while it’s hard to argue that the 90s wasn’t a golden era for TV with hits like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” older generations can travel even further back in time and check out My 70s TV and My 80s TV.

Just don’t forget the mandatory bowl of cereal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.