Watch This 8-Year-Old Norwegian Girl Flawlessly Channel Nancy Sinatra

You could put this down to “just another reality talent show talent story”.

But we don’t care – it’s a breathtaking song for starters.

And when the voice coming from this 8-year-old Norwegian could be the ghost of Nancy Sinatra herself, it’s well worth a couple of minutes of your time.

Angelina Jordan had the world sitting up last month when she debuted on ‘Norske Talenter’ (Norway’s Got Talent) with a perfect Billie Holiday cover.

She’s since progressed through to the semi-finals (and celebrated a birthday) and last night gave herself the best shot at the title with this astonishing performance of Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Her parents say she started copying her music idols when she was just 18 months old, after discovering Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” on YouTube.

Here’s her Norway’s Got Talent debut:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.