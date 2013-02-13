6-Year-Old Bruno Mars Made A Cameo As Elvis In 'Honeymoon In Vegas'

Singer Bruno Mars today at age 27.

Photo: AP

Before 27-year-old “Locked Out of Heaven” singer Bruno Mars was a Grammy Award winner and seven-time nominee playing the stage alongside Rihanna and Sting, he was just a six-year-old Elvis impersonator.In 1992, Mars made a cameo in “Honeymoon in Vegas,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicolas Cage, as a mini-Elvis giving his all to “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”



He may be slightly taller, but Mars’ face hasn’t aged a day. Watch below.

