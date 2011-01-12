WATCH 4 Of The Craziest Minutes We've Seen On Glenn Beck In A LONG Time

We’re not misleading you. Glenn Beck was in top form today.



Below are the four best minutes from today’s long and funny rant about the backlash against ‘violent media rhetoric.’

Admittedly, it was not quite on par with the time Beck boiled a (fake) frog. But it was close!

In this clip Beck lists all the words, phrases, childhood icons, rock bands, national holidays, and box stores we may have to rename to keep them from sounding violent. Also, Yoda.

Beck: Is the Kool-Aid guy full of blood? Related: What sort of kool-aid was Glenn Beck drinking today?

Video below.





