This is what 300 Android phones and tablets playing Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' sounds like

Linking up smartphones to play music is nothing new, but Google Japan’s Android orchestra still deserves a shoutout.

The project synced up 300 Android phones and tablets together with a jungle of cables and computers to play Beethoven’s timeless “Ode to Joy.” Each Android device used an customised Androidify character to make things more interesting, and the result is a harmonious rendition that sounds a bit like a chorus of robots on helium.

Google Japan will be showing off a live performance of the Android chorus at Omotesando Hills in Tokyo from February 12th to February, according to VentureBeat.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

