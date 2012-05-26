WATCH: 2,360 Sticks Of Dynamite Explode In The Second Avenue Subway Tunnel

Want some proof that the long-delayed Second Avenue Subway project isn’t at a total standstill?



Then check out this video of 40 cases of dynamite being set off deep below ground. It was posted to YouTube by someone called dieseltmmc, who writes that 2,360 sticks of dynamite went off in total.

The best part of the video comes at the end, when a construction worker who’s been watching the blast tries to light up a cigarette, and can’t locate his lighter.



[via Gothamist]

