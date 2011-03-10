Dirty Or Not: Montreal Canadiens' Player Stretchered Off Ice After This Devastating Hit*

3:31 The NHL has decided that it won’t fine or suspend Chara.



LATEST: Canadiens Coach Jacques Martin confirms that Pacioretty has a severe concussion and a non-displaced fracture of his fourth cervical vertebrae.

UPDATE: Initial reports indicate that Pacioretty suffered a severe concussion and may have a neck fracture.

EARLIER: The hockey world is abuzz over this hit last night by Bruins’ giant Zdeno Chara on Max Pacioretty of the Montreal Canadiens.

Some feel that Chara was simply jostling for position and did not intend to guide Pacioretty’s head into the divider, while others think that with the two skating along the bench area, Chara had to be aware of his surroundings.

In a perfect world, a guy as big as Chara (6-9, 255 lbs) would be a little more conscious of his physical play than other guys, but at the high speed of a hockey game, that’s not necessarily realistic.

Still, considering that Boston trailed 4-0 at the time of the injury and all the penalties and bad blood these two division rivals have mustered this season, it’s easy to think that Chara wouldn’t be thinking too hard about his opponent’s safety.

Chara is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing with the league today, so what do you think, should he be suspended for this?

