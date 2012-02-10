WATCH: 14 Videos Of Michelle Obama Exercising

Today is the Second Anniversary of Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative!
To celebrate, we’ve collected 14 videos of Michelle Obama, well, moving. We found her playing ping pong, basketball, soccer, and basketball and dancing with just about everyone.
Click here to go directly to the videos >>>>>
As the Washington Post’s Krissah Thompson noted today, Obama will do just about anything to promote fitness in America. That includes competing in a potato sack race with Jimmy Fallon, doing push-ups with Ellen DeGeneres, and getting silly on a Nickelodeon television show.
She really, really wants everyone to exercise. And she’s been effective, apparently. According to a survey by the Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than eight in 10 Americans have heard of Obama’s initiative.
But the First Lady’s work isn’t done. Thompson reports that Obama has announced a four-state tour to promote her efforts. So expect to see more of Obama breaking a sweat soon. We’ll keep you posted.
Were those real push-ups? We're not experts but this still looked pretty impressive. Maybe Ellen will think twice next time she challenges the First Lady.
Michelle has some dance skills, and this video is undeniable proof.
When Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres meet, there tends to be some movement. Back during the 2008 race, Michelle and Ellen showed off their best moves.
In October, Michelle led hundreds of children in doing one minute of jumping jacks on the South Lawn of the White House. They broke the world record for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period.
Michelle promoted her appearance on an episode of iCarly by dancing at a northern Virginia high school, ABC reports.
video platform video management video solutions video player
During the episode, she thanks military families for their sacrifices.
Senator Harry Reid helped Obama promote Let's Move Outside!, a new component of the Let's Move initiative, in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area of Southern Nevada.
She has said that it's one of her favourite sports, and here Michelle Obama shows that she's been practicing soccer.
Michelle and members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team on Thursday hosted a clinic on the South Lawn as part of the First Lady's Let's Move! campaign. First dog Bo also got in on the action.
Barack is the bigger basketball enthusiast, but it looks like Michelle could give her husband a run for his money. Michelle spreads the word about fitness with the help of some Disney stars.
Maybe, if you're doing it right! Perhaps she'd like to participate in our next tournament at Business Insider?
When Jimmy Fallon heard that Michelle Obama was 'pretty much willing to make a complete fool out of myself to get our kids moving,' he decided to take her up on her promise. The following physical fitness showdown ensued.
We can't embed this video, but here's a link to Michelle playing football with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New Orleans for the NFL's Play 60 campaign. The Play 60 campaign encourages kids to exercise an hour per day.
She can hula hoop, she can jump rope....is there anything the First Lady can't do?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.