WATCH: 14 Videos Of Michelle Obama Exercising

Today is the Second Anniversary of Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative!



To celebrate, we’ve collected 14 videos of Michelle Obama, well, moving. We found her playing ping pong, basketball, soccer, and basketball and dancing with just about everyone.

As the Washington Post’s Krissah Thompson noted today, Obama will do just about anything to promote fitness in America. That includes competing in a potato sack race with Jimmy Fallon, doing push-ups with Ellen DeGeneres, and getting silly on a Nickelodeon television show.

She really, really wants everyone to exercise. And she’s been effective, apparently. According to a survey by the Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than eight in 10 Americans have heard of Obama’s initiative.

But the First Lady’s work isn’t done. Thompson reports that Obama has announced a four-state tour to promote her efforts. So expect to see more of Obama breaking a sweat soon. We’ll keep you posted.

