This photographer takes beautiful photos of food found in dumpsters to highlight a major issue in America

Aliza Eliazarov All of the food pictured above was rescued from curbside trash outside of a market and bakery in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.

Food waste is a world-wide dilemma, especially in the restaurant industry. Massive amounts — about 84% of unused food — make it to the dumpster daily.

Photographer Aliza

Eliazarov feels very strongly about this issue, and wanted to bring it attention to it in a unique way. “Once I was able to somewhat wrap my head around the staggering statistics, I knew I had to make work that brings attention to this complicated issue,” she told Business Insider.

Eliazarov took striking photos of the food she found in dumpsters around New York City.

