This Is How Much It Will Cost To Get Rid Of Trash In The Future

As the world population continues to increase at extremely high rates, it only makes sense that there will be more consumption of goods and, therefore, more waste. The World Bank recently released data on worldwide urban development and how regions around the world with varying levels of income manage waste.



Photo: World Bank

High income countries generate roughly 3.5 times more waste than low income countries, but costs at least five times as much. Another unfortunate statistic is the collection efficiency in low income countries, which means that 57 per cent of their waste isn’t collected.

What’s scarier than that stat is how much more expensive waste management will become in about a dozen years, according to the World Bank.

Photo: World Bank

For low income countries, waste management will cost more than five times as much in 2025 as it does now. How can a country whose income per capita is under $876 going to pay for that? The same can be asked about lower middle income countries, whose waste costs are estimated to rise four-fold? And with the economic troubles plaguing high income countries, will we be able to afford a $60 billion increase in waste management costs?

It’s just another thing the world has to add to its growing list of problems and worries.

