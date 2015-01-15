Epic Fight Between A Wasp And A Tarantula Caught On Camera

A bizarre video has emerged of a wasp and a tarantula having a deadly wrestling match in Congress, Arizona, US.

The footage, shot by a resident in August, shows a Tarantula Hawk wasp attacking a tarantula by flipping it on its back and stinging it so it becomes paralysed. The wasp can then be seen dragging the spider into the bushes to, according to reports, lay eggs in its abdomen.

“I came across these two giants fighting in a desert wash in Arizona a few hours after a rain while looking for rattlesnakes. I’ve seen this a few times, but have never been able to film it” the filmer later wrote online.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

