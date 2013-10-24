People Are Saying This Washington Post Correction Is The Best Ever

Washington Post education reporter Emma Brown tweeted a photo this morning of what she called the best Washington Post correction ever:

The correction refers to an article in the Post’s style section that addressed Guantanamo Bay’s image problem. Durand is a 47-year-old senior public affairs officer. Here’s how the Post originally described him:

Durand, a tall, thickset man with glasses, talks about his work in big, broad terms. He is not merely a public affairs officer, but someone engaged in a struggle against a determined al-Qaeda propaganda effort.

I’ve seen my share of fat senior officers. Durand looks like he’s in great shape, unless he’s really let himself go since this AP Photo was taken in April:

