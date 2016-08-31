On-demand laundry service Washio is shutting down

Avery Hartmans
Washio DeliveryVimeo/Washio

Washio is shutting down for good.

The on-demand laundry service announced that as of Monday, it’s no longer accepting new orders and any outstanding orders will be returned to its customers, according to a post on the company’s website.

The startup, which was founded four years ago, served six cities in the U.S. and was one of the early on-demand service companies.

NOW WATCH: The iPhone 7 is hitting stores on September 23 — here’s what you’re getting

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.