On-demand laundry service Washio is shutting down

Washio is shutting down for good.
The on-demand laundry service announced that as of Monday, it’s no longer accepting new orders and any outstanding orders will be returned to its customers, according to a post on the company’s website.
The startup, which was founded four years ago, served six cities in the U.S. and was one of the early on-demand service companies.
