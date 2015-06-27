This $11 million log cabin estate has the amenities of a luxury resort

estately.comPersonal vacation home or resort? You decide.
You’ve never seen a ranch like this before.
Though it neighbours Idaho travel spots like Schweitzer Mountain Resort and Lake Pend Oreille, Buck Quarter Ranch is a vacation destination in itself. In fact, if you’re not in the market for another home, you could easily turn it into a luxury resort.
Even better, the ranch is a turnkey property mith multiple furnished homes and recreation perks like a spa pavilion and a rifle range.
Cindy Bond of Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty holds the $US11 million listing.
Built in 2004, this 12,017-square-foot, custom-built log home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one partial bath.
Imagine sipping a cold one on the heated slate floor deck, which is lined with additional stand-up heaters.
There's also a game room, outdoor decks with lounge chairs, and a living area with a 25-foot tall fireplace.
You can park your boat(s) at one of the four docks with power and water faucets. Note the fish cleaning station.
