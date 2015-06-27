This $11 million log cabin estate has the amenities of a luxury resort

estately.com Personal vacation home or resort? You decide.

You’ve never seen a ranch like this before.

Though it neighbours Idaho travel spots like Schweitzer Mountain Resort and Lake Pend Oreille, Buck Quarter Ranch is a vacation destination in itself. In fact, if you’re not in the market for another home, you could easily turn it into a luxury resort.

Even better, the ranch is a turnkey property mith multiple furnished homes and recreation perks like a spa pavilion and a rifle range.

Cindy Bond of Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty holds the $US11 million listing.

Welcome to the 918-acre Buck Quarter Ranch in Cusick, Washington. Built in 2004, this 12,017-square-foot, custom-built log home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one partial bath. The exposed logs in the home's interior create a warm ambiance. Hand-painted tiles, like the ones above the living room fireplace, are a recurring design accent. On quiet evenings, curl up in this alcove, called an 'inglenook,' with your iPad or a good book. Cook a hearty meal in the gourmet kitchen. In the dining room, floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to feast with a view. On warmer days, dine outside in the raised gazebo and gaze out on the lake. If you can't make it to the office, work from home in the study. This lounge/gaming area is a great setting for a boys' night in. Can't decide between going out or staying in? Just chill on the screened-in patio. The master suite is full of amenities... ...like a private balcony... ...and a master bathroom with an antique soaking tub. This children's room is straight out of a fairytale... ...with a bathroom to match. Imagine sipping a cold one on the heated slate floor deck, which is lined with additional stand-up heaters. The estate also has a 2,800-square-foot guesthouse on Metcalf Lake with three floors and a garage. Here's a peek at the guest hideaway's spacious living area and panoramic views. Now come the resort-style amenities, like this 8,000-square-foot spa pavilion. Here, you can start your morning with a swim in the 20x63 lap pool. These sauna booths have the added benefit of privacy curtains. There's also a game room, outdoor decks with lounge chairs, and a living area with a 25-foot tall fireplace. The spa pavilion also has a bedroom -- in case the guesthouse is occupied. And if both the guesthouse and pavilion are full, there's a 500-square-foot log cabin on the lake. With an estate of this calibre, a caretaker's home is a necessity. Rest assured, the staff lives comfortably. Cross a small wooden bridge and enter a private island with a furnished tepee. You can practice your aim at the rifle range... ...but mind the wildlife that like to roam the property. The estate has two open pastures where you can ride free with the wind in your hair. Every ranch has a barn, but this one has electricity, water, and an upper level storage area. The equestrian stalls are polished and stately. Drive, walk, or boat to the nearby sandy beach that has its own aluminium dock. Summer nights call for roasting marshmallows over the fire pit while gazing at the stars. You can park your boat(s) at one of the four docks with power and water faucets. Note the fish cleaning station. Submerged in nature, you're never without a stunning view.

