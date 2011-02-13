The Cavaliers Finally Win! And They'll Be favourites Tomorrow Night

Photo: One Man Fast Break

On Wednesday, we told you that the Cleveland Cavaliers were inexplicably one-point favourites over the Detroit Pistons despite losing 25 games in a row. Of course, Cleveland lost to Detroit and extended its losing streak to 26 games. But the Cavaliers finally snapped their losing streak last night with an overtime victory over Blake Griffin’s Clippers.



They’ll never be confused with a playoff team, but with Mo Williams’ returning and a lineup that doesn’t rely on rookies Manny Harris and Christian Eyenga, the Cavs should start to be competitive again.

They’ll surely be favourites in their first game after breaking the streak tomorrow evening when they host the Washington Wizards.

And they might have been even if they’d lost to the Clippers, because Washington has lost all 25 of its games on the road this year, and has actually lost 26 straight in total away from home, dating back to April 9th, 2010.

This time it makes a bit more sense for Cleveland to be given the edge, but it’s still hard to believe that the Cavs were favourites three times during their losing streak and will be again immediately after breaking it.

