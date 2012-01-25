Washington Wizards Just Fired Head Coach Flip Saunders

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Washington Wizards woeful 2-15 start has led to the firing of head coach Flip Saunders, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports (via CBS Sports).On top of having the worst record in the NBA, the Wizards are the second worst shooting team in the league and give up nearly 100 points per game, all while point guard John Wall’s game worsens.



Saunders’ record as Wizards coach for a little more than two seasons was 51-130.

We’ll have more details of Saunders firing and his subsequent replacement as the information becomes available.

