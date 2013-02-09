This Is The Best Law School In America To Snag A Date

Students at Washington University Law

Photo: Washington University Law

If you’re going to pay up to $150,000 to go to law school, you might as well have some fun along the way.Graduateprograms.com has ranked law schools across the United States on the quality of social life, and Washington University in St. Louis tops the list.



The social life rankings were based on whether it was easy for students to meet people and make friends or date on campus.

In terms of more prestigious rankings, U.S. News ranks Washington University Law the 23rd best law school.

The school charges $46,042 per year and enrolls 847 full-time students.

We’ve reached out to Washington University to find out how it feels about being the best school in terms of students’ social lives.

