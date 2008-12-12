Washington Throws Detroit To Wolves, GM Fate Rests With The Decider

General Motors’ (GM) fate now rests with George “The Decider” Bush. We suspect that the collapse of world stock markets overnight will make this decision an easy one. (On the other hand, we continue to believe that a prepacked bankruptcy would not be the disaster the company says it will be.)



Recap of Senate bailout bill collapse from WSJ:

A frantic, last-ditch attempt to forge a relief package for the auto industry collapsed in the U.S. Senate, dealing a giant blow to the immediate hopes of the Big Three.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada suggested the $14 billion wouldn’t be revisited until January. “It’s over with,” he said.

The talks, which appeared close to a deal several times, broke off due to a sharp partisan dispute over the wages paid to workers at the manufacturing giants.

General Motors Corp. and Chrysler LLC, which have said they can’t last the year without federal aid, both hope the White House will now relent and allow the Treasury to provide emergency loans from the $700 billion Wall Street fund, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Reid also urged that option.

To date, the administration has resisted the idea. But “that may be where they go next,” said Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.). There is always a chance Congress will act sooner if one of the companies totters on the brink, although that possibility appears remote.

