College Bookstore Accidentally Hands Out Back-To-School Planner With Rival School On Cover

Alyson Penn
Stimson Hall Washington State UniversityWikimedia CommonsWhat Washington State University actually looks like.

As if freshmen weren’t confused enough right about now…

Students at Washington State University did a double take when they were handed their free planners at their bookstore this week. The university bookstore, called the Bookie, distributed free agendas with a photo of rival school University of Washington on the cover, according to the Huffington Post.

According to a WSU official, the publisher mistakenly mixed up the similar-sounding universities when choosing a photo.

Educators told KREM the mistake wasn’t a “huge deal.”

Local restaurant Munchy’z Hot Dogs posted a picture of the planner:

According to the Seattle Times, there’s no word on whether they will swap the photo for something more… realistic.

