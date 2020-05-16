Washington state is requiring restaurants to keep a list of all their customers to trace infections if they want to reopen

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Washington restaurants will have to log contact information for customers in order to trace infections.

Washington state is requiring reopening restaurants to keep a log of each customer who visits.

The logs will include contact information that will contribute to the state’s efforts to trace potential coronavirus infections.

The daily logs are required to be saved for only 30 days.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Eight Washington counties have received the OK to move forward with the second phase of reopening, which includes allowing restaurants to offer dine-in service at 50 per cent capacity, according to the Seattle Times.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s rules require restaurants that reopen to keep a daily log of customers, including their names and contact information. The logs are to be kept for 30 days, when they can be used to trace coronavirus infections.

There have been 17,773 confirmed cases and 993 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, according to date from Johns Hopkins University.

As businesses in the counties cleared for limited reopening get rolling, there are 13 regulations that they must adhere to.

In addition to the log, they will also be required to move tables far enough that there is a 6-foot distance between guests at different tables.

The state is also urging restaurants to require face coverings even when guests are not seated at their tables. Bar seating and buffets are not permitted.

Restaurants are required to provide hand sanitizer to staff and guests and screen employees for signs of COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift. A COVID-19 supervisor must be assigned to enforce the site’s safety plans.

Before any restaurant is allowed to open, the state requires they demonstrate that they can meet all of the requirements.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.