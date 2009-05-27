Washington Says It'll Keep Talking To Cranky GM Bondholders

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government feels that General Motors Corp bondholders who are balking at a debt-for-equity swap have gotten a fair offer but is willing to keep trying to persuade them to join, sources familiar with the discussions said Tuesday.



“We’re going to do everything we can … to have peace in the valley and a happy outcome,” one of the sources said, indicating a willingness to keep talking with bondholders after a midnight deadline for the swap.

