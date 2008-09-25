WASHINGTON'S BACK!

After temporarily giving up the spotlight to New York in an election year, politicians are reclaiming the spotlight, starting tonight with President Bush addressing the public on the status of the bailout plans. He hopes to convince the American people that despite the heft price tag of the bailout, it’s worth it. Tune in at 9 p.m. tonight for 12-14 minutes of drivel.



