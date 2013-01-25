Washington's Governor Had A 'Very Satisfying' Talk With Eric Holder About Legal Weed

Photo: Flickr/JosephAdams

The governor of Washington had a “very satisfying” conversation with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder about the ongoing creation of a legal marijuana industry in the state, Bob Young of The Seattle Times reports.Lawmakers in Washington and Colorado have been concerned about how the federal government would respond after the states became the first places in the world to fully legalise weed for non-medical purposes. Marijuana is banned under federal law.



Washington Governor Jay Inslee told The Seattle Times that his 45-minute talk with Holder was a “confidence-builder” as the state’s liquor control board prepares to establish a legal marijuana industry by October 2013.

“We went in thinking we should continue with rule-making and nothing I heard should dissuade us,” Inslee said.

Last month President Obama told ABC News that his administration has “bigger fish to fry” than cracking down on weed users “in states that have determined that it’s legal.”

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who also attended the meeting, said he has a team of lawyers preparing the best legal case for upholding the law if the administration changes its mind.

“I said we want to avoid a legal fight,” Ferguson told reporters. “We want to find a pathway forward. But if it comes to it, the Washington Attorney General’s Office will be prepared for a legal fight.”

