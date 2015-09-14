Redskins' opening day tickets feature Robert Griffin III, their 3rd-string quarterback

When the Washington Redskins open their season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Robert Griffin III will be the third-string quarterback. That’s an ugly fall for the second pick in the 2012 draft and a player many thought would revolutionise the quarterback position.

The fall has been swift and somewhat unexpected considering head coach Jay Gruden declared RG3 the 2016 starter in February. The fall was so unexpected that the team included Griffin as the featured player on their opening day tickets (Games 1 and 2 of the season ticket packages were preseason games; via the NFL Network).

Awkward.

