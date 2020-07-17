15 women accuse top Washington Redskins executives of sexual harassment in bombshell report

Associated Press The Washington Post detailed a disturbing culture of sexual harassment and verbal abuse towards women in a new report on the Washington Redskins.

The Washington Post published a report on Thursday in which employees of the Washington Redskins accused the team of having a culture of sexual harassment and verbal abuse towards female employees.

Fifteen women accused top executives of sexual harassment and verbal abuse committed by members of the organisation, including some of the leaders of the team’s office.

Several members of the organisation resigned or were fired after the team was approached about the allegations.

A 2018 report from the New York Times detailed a trip to Costa Rica during which cheerleaders were asked to participate in a revealing photoshoot in the presence of male team sponsors.

Fifteen women accused members of the Washington Redskins organisation of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to a report from Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post.

The report accuses the team of a troubling culture, with men in the office said to have acted inappropriately towards their female coworkers. The allegations include name-calling, unwanted touching, and aggressive advances from several employees of the organisation.

Some of those accused of inappropriate behaviour, including the team’s radio broadcaster Larry Michael and director of pro personnel Alex Santos, have already abruptly departed from the team after the Post presented the team with the allegations that were being raised against them.

Seven former employees said Michael would often inappropriately talk about women in the office. Santos was the subject of an internal investigation after being accused of several unwanted advances towards reporter Rhiannon Walker, who covers the team for The Athletic.

Both Santos and Michael have already left the organisation. Santos was fired and Michael retired.

The Post also obtained text messages that are said to have been between former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II and one female employee, in which Mann appears to have told the employee he wanted to give her an “inappropriate hug … And don’t worry that will be a stapler in my pocket, nothing else.”

“I was propositioned basically every day at training camp,” said one female employee, according to the Post.

It’s not the first time the team has been accused of mistreating its female employees. A 2018 report from the New York Times detailed a trip to Costa Rica in which Washington Redskins cheerleaders said they were asked to participate in a photoshoot in revealing poses in the presence of male team sponsors.

You can read the entirety of the Washington Post’s report here.

